On February 20, 2019, David Hamburg; beloved husband of the late Marian Hamburg (nee Lasky); cherished father of Tracey Hamburg Rubinstein (Mickey Rubinstein) and Kori Hamburg Kogan (Todd Kogan); dear son of the late Bertha and Lewis Hamburg; loving grandfather of Preston Rubinstein, Zoe Kogan, and Lacey Kogan; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, February 22, at 12:30 pm. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 200 East Joppa Road, Suite 407, Towson, MD 21286. In mourning at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, on Friday from 3-6pm.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2019