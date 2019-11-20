|
|
William David Herbert "Herbie", age 55, of Jarrettsville, MD passed away on November 17, 2019 at his home. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Ruthanna (Herbert) Hipley and the late David Hipley and grandson of the late Samuel Alton Herbert and Helen Corrine Herbert. Dave was a past member of the Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company and enjoyed hunting and watching NASCAR. He loved tractors, John Deere being his favorite. He was involved with farming his whole life and made a lot of friends within the farming community. He loved life to the fullest and always enjoyed being with his family and friends.
David is survived by his wife, Vivian L. Herbert; stepson, Jeff A. Lewis and his wife, Michele; grandchildren, Jacob, Noelle, Dean and Carlee; father-in-law, Charles Hamilton; sister-in-law, Terry White (Joe) and nephews, Matt and Corey White. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Vivian Hamilton.
Visitation will take place at the McComas Celebration of Life Center in Jarrettsville, MD on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9pm and on Thursday, November 21 from 10-11am at which time the service will begin.
Pallbearers will include David Rutledge, Chris Younger, Doug Smith, Ted Burkardt, Joe Kinhart, and Evan Rutledge.
Those who desire may contribute to the Kaufman Cancer Center, c/o Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD 21014.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 20, 2019