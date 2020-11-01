On Sunday October 25th, 2020, David J. Malkowski Sr. of Maryland, loving husband and father of four, passed away at age 66 from brain cancer. Dave was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife Vera, children Alicia (Matt Saunders), Melissa, David and Amanda and grandchildren Morgan, Taylor, Avery; his four brothers and sister.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at St. Joseph's Parish in Cockeysville, Maryland on Saturday November 7th, for a Memorial Mass at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the American Brain Tumor Association (abta.org
).