On November 22, 2019 David J. Powell. Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of Donna Powell (nee Ruby); devoted father of David J. Powell, Jr and his wife Cindy, and Rick Powell and his wife Allison; loving Pop of Addison, Ethan, Luke, and Emily; dear brother of Chet Ruby, Jr. and Wayne Ruby, Sr.; brother in law of Patty Braun and Margaret Ruby; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A private Memorial Service will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either the Gunpowder Post 10067 or to the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019