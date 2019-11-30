Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Powell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David J. Powell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David J. Powell Sr. Notice
On November 22, 2019 David J. Powell. Sr. passed away. He was the beloved husband of Donna Powell (nee Ruby); devoted father of David J. Powell, Jr and his wife Cindy, and Rick Powell and his wife Allison; loving Pop of Addison, Ethan, Luke, and Emily; dear brother of Chet Ruby, Jr. and Wayne Ruby, Sr.; brother in law of Patty Braun and Margaret Ruby; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may gather at Schimunek Funeral Home 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236 on Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. A private Memorial Service will be held. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to either the Gunpowder Post 10067 or to the 173rd Airborne Brigade. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -