David J. Roles, age 85 years of Street, MD died at his home on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. He was the husband of Marlene (Cole) Roles and on November 2 they observed their 66th. wedding anniversary.
Mr. Roles was born on April 13, 1934 in Weymouth, England a son of the late Francis James and Catherine Louise (Coombs) Roles.
Dave emigrated from the UK to the US in 1957 after living through WWII as a child. With just a few dollars in his pocket when Dave and Marlene arrived, they prospered and lived the American dream. Dave was an avid soccer player and a big fan of the sport. He worked for 35 years in the manufacturing industry with Armstrong World Industries. After retiring in 1995, he enjoyed life with family, friends and the dogs in their county home. Dave especially enjoyed playing table tennis with friends at "seniors". Dave was the eternal optimist, and one of his favorite saying was "think positive". Best of all Dave always had a good joke to tell to keep everyone laughing.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children:
Nicholas Roles and his wife, Trudy of Street, MD
Michelle Monsberger and her husband, Clifton of Fredericksburg, VA
Randy Roles and his wife, Lea of Atlanta, GA
He is also survived by seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren
One brother: John Roles of Weymouth, England
One sister: Betty Sauter of Ellicott City, MD
All services will be private.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 6, 2019