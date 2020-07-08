David James Price, age 72, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on July 2, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of Samuel and Ruth (Oleson) Price. A veteran of the U.S. National Guard, he worked as a systems analyst. Dave was a life member of Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and American Legion Harford Post 39 in Bel Air. He was active in the Republican Central Committee of Harford County for several years and worked for several Republican campaigns over the years.
David is survived by his son, Michael; brother, Joseph; sister, Mary Ellen Baldwin; nieces, Mary (Scott) Baldwin, Ashley Creel and Chelsea Baldwin; and nephew, Will Price.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Thomas J. Price and William J. Price, and uncle, James D. Price.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, Maryland on Monday, July 13, 2020, from 4-6 pm with a service at 6 pm. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 14 at Bel Air Memorial Gardens at 10 am.
Contributions may be made to Tunnels to Towers, American Legion Post 39 Scholarship Fund, 500 North Hickory Avenue, Bel Air, MD 21014.
