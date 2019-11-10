Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
100 Church Lane
Cockeysville, MD
David Joseph Galiazzo

David Joseph Galiazzo Notice
David Joseph Galiazzo, 44, of Cockeysville, Maryland, passed away on November 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his parents, Joseph and JoAnn Galiazzo, and his sister, Lori Frankl, her husband Jason Frankl, and their three children, Luke, Grace and JJ.

Family and friends will miss David's adventurous spirit, friendly smile, compassion for others and abundant love for his family. The family is sincerely grateful to David's friends from around the country and at home, who visited with him during his illness. A lover of dogs, David is survived by his dear companions, Mishi and Lucy.

David graduated from Dulaney High school in 1993.

A memorial service to celebrate David's life will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 10:00 A.M., at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 100 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD, 21030. All friends and family are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of David Galiazzo may be directed to support pancreatic cancer at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of David Galiazzo to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, PO Box 17029 Baltimore, MD 21297-1029 or make a gift online at www.hopkinscancerresearch.org

.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
