Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Resources
More Obituaries for David Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. Perez


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. Perez Notice
David L. Perez of Aberdeen, MD passed away at home on January 8, 2020 at the age of 73. David was born on December 24, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to mother Aida Perez. He was a retired veteran of the United States Army, who served two tour of duties during the Vietnam War. He was also an AAFES manager at Aberdeen Proving Ground, where he retired after many years of civil service. David L. Perez was the devoted father of his five children; Aaron Perez, Lynette Perez, David Perez, Andre Perez and Jonathan Perez, father-in-law to Belinda Rodriguez; grandfather to Caitlyn Shires, Christian Perez, Aaliyah Rodriguez, Jaden Perez and Gabryela Perez. David was the beloved brother of Aida Araujo, Don Perez and Benita Perez. He also is survived by the mother of his children Victoria Perez. In addition, David was "owned" by his two dogs Mijo and Jaxson, as well as his grand dogs of which he all adored. He enjoyed history, baking, flying helicopters and sharing of his extensive life experiences growing up in Chicago, serving in the United States Army and being a father of five.

Services will be scheduled at a later date and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make a contribution in his memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.

Messages of condolences or memories to share may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -