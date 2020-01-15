|
|
David L. Perez of Aberdeen, MD passed away at home on January 8, 2020 at the age of 73. David was born on December 24, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to mother Aida Perez. He was a retired veteran of the United States Army, who served two tour of duties during the Vietnam War. He was also an AAFES manager at Aberdeen Proving Ground, where he retired after many years of civil service. David L. Perez was the devoted father of his five children; Aaron Perez, Lynette Perez, David Perez, Andre Perez and Jonathan Perez, father-in-law to Belinda Rodriguez; grandfather to Caitlyn Shires, Christian Perez, Aaliyah Rodriguez, Jaden Perez and Gabryela Perez. David was the beloved brother of Aida Araujo, Don Perez and Benita Perez. He also is survived by the mother of his children Victoria Perez. In addition, David was "owned" by his two dogs Mijo and Jaxson, as well as his grand dogs of which he all adored. He enjoyed history, baking, flying helicopters and sharing of his extensive life experiences growing up in Chicago, serving in the United States Army and being a father of five.
Services will be scheduled at a later date and interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family may make a contribution in his memory to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Rd., Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Messages of condolences or memories to share may be made at www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 15, 2020