Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Immaculate Conception
200 Ware Ave.
Towson, MD
View Map
David L. Smith Jr. Notice
Passed away peacefully on December 25, 2109, survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dorothy M. (nee Martin); cherished children David L. Smith, III (Lisa), Kevin M. Smith (Nadine), Christopher L. Smith, Michael S. Smith (Kathy); adored grandchildren Max Stillson, Rebecca, Patrick, Sarah, Meaghan, Brian, Peter, and Shannon Smith; beloved sisters Margie Gilmore (Jack), and Beth Carroll (Bill); predeceased by brother Father Peter Vance Smith and sister Janie Elliott (Patrick).

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc., on Sunday, December 29 from 1 PM to 4 PM. Memorial Mass on Monday, December 30 at 10 AM at Church of the Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Ave., Towson, MD 21204. Inurnment to follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Peter Vance Smith Fund, Loyola Blakefield, 500 Chestnut Ave, Towson, MD, 21204. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 27, 2019
