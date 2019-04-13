Home

On April 10, 2019, David Lashar, beloved husband of Lois (nee Stockdale), devoted father of James David Lashar and his wife Margaret, Janet Lashar, Linda Lashar and her husband Eric, and the late Jeffrey Stephen Lashar; dear grandfather of Sarah, Benjamin, Samuel, Nathaniel, Daniel, Matthew, and Michael; dear brother of Sara Lashar HillMemorial service will be held Saturday, April 13, 1:30PM, at St. Stephen's Anglican Church, 11856 Mays Chapel Rd., Timonium, MD 21093. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 13, 2019
