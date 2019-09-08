|
|
On September 2, 2019 David G. Lavin beloved husband of M. Dolores Lavin (nee Rubeling); devoted father of Maureen Leiss (Kerby), Steven Lavin (Jodi) and Shaun Lavin (Kirsten); loving grandfather of Benjamin and Parker Leiss, Riley, Keely and Finley Lavin, Sydney, Colin and Samuel Lavin; he is also survived by his cousins.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26) on Thursday, September 12 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Ursula Church on Friday, September 13 at 11 AM. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sisters of St. Francis Foundation, 609 S. Convent Road, Aston, PA (www.osfphila.org) or Little Sisters of the Poor, 601 Maiden Choice Lane, Baltimore, MD 21228-3630
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 8, 2019