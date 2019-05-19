|
|
On May 16, 2019, David Lester McVaugh passed away. He was the beloved husband of the late Frances Naomi McVaugh (nee Kensinger); devoted father of Joan Carrie Belbot and her friend William Graves, and Janice McHoul and her husband Larry; loving grandfather of Joseph David Belbot and his wife Elaine, Jennifer Brown, Stephanie Flanagan, and Stacey McHoul.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc. 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm; where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30am. Interment services will follow in Gardens of Faith Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 19, 2019