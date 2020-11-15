1/
David Levenstein
David Levenstein, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at the age of 73. He is survived by his beloved wife, Marcie Levenstein (nee Rubin); children, Andrea (Kyle) Bell and Daniel (Laura) Levenstein; step-children, Steven (Rina) Goloskov and Rachel (Alex) Sigman; sister, Frada (Ronald) Galler; twelve grandchildren; personal aide, Larry Gill; and all those who supported the family over the years. He was predeceased by his cherished parents, Ada and Alexander Levenstein.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Monday, November 16th, 2020 at 12pm. Please use the webcasting button on the Sol Levinson & Bros. website to view the service. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Adat Chaim Synagogue, 10989 Red Run Blvd., Suite 109, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Please check back for virtual shiva information.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
