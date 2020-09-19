David M. Weiner, of Pikesville, Maryland, passed away on Friday, September18th, 2020 at the age of 86. David is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Zelda Weiner (nee Mazer), his very loving daughters Phyllis (Larry) Maher and Lauren (late Michael) Plotkin, loving grandpa of Bethany Miller, Adam (Rachel) Miller, Timothy Miller, Stephanie (Daniel) Hand, Jared Huston, loving great grandfather of Kairi Mira Huston, Ryan Michael Hand and Edan Jaxx Huston; step-grandfather of Corey Plotkin and the late Bradley Plotkin; brother of Norman and Linda Mazer and Phillip Weiner. David was predeceased by his parents Rose and Solomon Weiner and was a loving and very much loved son-in-law of the late Sylvia and Aaron Mazer.



Services at Virtual Funeral. Please use the webcasting button above to view the service on Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020 at 12pm. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Foundation Fighting Blindness, P.O. Box 45740, Baltimore, MD 21297-5740, Jewish Big Brother Big Sister League, 5750 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215, or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA, 90266. Shiva will be private. For condolences cards and other shiva items, please send them to 210 Glenn Ellen Circle, Pikesville, Maryland 21208.



