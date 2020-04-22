|
DAVID ALLEN MACOMBER, age 55 years, of Street, MD died 1:20 pm on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Franklin Square Medical, Baltimore.
David was born on July 17, 1964 in Havre de Grace, MD and was a son of the late Robert Stevenson and Margaret Elizabeth (James) "Libby" Macomber.
He was a 1985 graduate of the John Archer School. David was a very kind, loving person with a beautiful smile. He was,a devoted son and faithful member of the Slate Ridge Presbyterian Church in Cardiff. David served as both an usher and greeter at church and as an honorary deacon.
David was known for many years as an employee of the late Tom Smith at Cardiff's former Tom's SuperThrift, now Klein's Market. For three years, he was employed as a busboy at the Marina Club when staying with Beth and Sherry in Virginia. He also performed volunteer work at both the Harford County Sheriff's Office and Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD.
His survivors include;
Three sisters: Margaret M. Famous and her husband, James of Street, MD
Carole H. Metz and her husband, David of Augusta WV
Mary (Beth) VanHart and her husband, Sherwin of Greenbackville, VA
His brother: John E. Macomber of Delta, PA
Sister-in-law: Brenda Macomber
Three nephews: Scott Macomber and his wife, Suzanne of Accident, MD
Timothy Sean Macomber and his wife, Melissa of Savannah, GA
John Derek Macomber and his wife, Rebecca of Delta, PA
Three nieces: Anna Marie Becker and her husband, Michael of Street, MD
Nicole Suzanne Warfield and her husband, Brian of Belcamp, MD
Susan Elizabeth Underwood and her husband, Jeffrey of Street, MD
David was preceded in death by his brother, Robert J. Macomber.
A celebration of David's life will be held at a later date, possibly his birthday, July 17. Both the funeral home website and the Aegis will be updated with further details.
Contributions to Slate Ridge Presbyterian Church, 1630 Chestnut St, Whiteford, MD 21160 would be appreciated.
For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com or call 800-550-5915
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 22, 2020