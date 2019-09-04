|
On August 26, 2019, David H. McCombe, beloved husband of the late Anna Jean McCombe (nee Goulding), devoted father of John M. McCombe, DDS (Carolyn), Marcia Medina and Sandy McCombe Waller (John Coche'), dear brother of the late Jack McCombe, also survived by 6 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Friends may call at the family owned Ruck-Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (at beltway exit 26), on Friday, September 6, 2019, 3-5 & 7-9PM. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019, 11AM at Towson Presbyterian Church, 400 West Chesapeake Avenue, Towson, Md. 21204. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Road, Suite 350, Hunt Valley, Md. 21031.
www.ruckfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019