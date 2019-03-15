|
On March 8, 2019, David L. McConagha, Retired Captain U. S. Navy, beloved husband of Jeanette M. McConagha; devoted father of Heather McConagha-MacNaughton & her husband Deacon, Pat McConagha & his wife Kay, Deidre Austen & her husband Ed, and Marty McConagha & his wife Shannon; cherished grandfather of Rhiyana, Jamison, Jay, Kacey, Alyssa, Clay, Cameron and Mackenzie; dear brother of Linda Kelly & her husband Lew, Nancy Tishkoff & her husband Stuart and Susan Donaldson & her husband Lynn; valued uncle to many nieces and nephews.A Service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 303 N. Main Street, Bel Air, MD, 21014, on March 30 at 11:00 A.M. The family invites all to attend a luncheon and reception to celebrate David's life directly following the service. It was David's wish that all wear bright colors to the service.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Legion Synepuxent, Post #166, P.O. Box 63, Ocean City, MD, 21843 or to Maryland Parkinson's Support by visiting maryland.parkinsonsupport.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2019