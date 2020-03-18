|
|
On Sunday, March 15, 2020, David McGrath Albert, age 57, of Phoenix, MD formerly of Butler, PA. Beloved husband of Joyce Mainhart Albert for 33 years; loving father of Meghan Albert and Brian Albert; brother of Pete Albert and his wife Jody; brother in law of Gordon L. Mainhart and Arnetta Smith; son in law of Gennie Mainhart. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Lila Albert; infant son, Benjamin Albert; and father in law, Gordon C. Mainhart.
Memorial services are being planned for a future date. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, please remember David with memorial contributions to the , c/o the Memorial & Tribute Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 18, 2020