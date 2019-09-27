|
|
McSweeney, on September 25, 2019, David Neal McSweeney, 65, of Bel Air, beloved husband of Debra McSweeney; devoted father of Matthew McSweeney & his fiancé Adriana Glotz and Mary Herring & her husband Jonathan; cherished grandfather of Ryan Herring and future grandson; son of Frederick McSweeney & the late Fay McSweeney; brother of Daniel McSweeney & his wife Bonnie; uncle of Kelsey and Dani McSweeney.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 9215 Old Harford Road, Parkville, MD on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Retired Racehorse Project, 2976 Solomon's Island, Edgewater, MD 21037 or www.retiredracehorseproject.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019