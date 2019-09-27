Home

Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
9215 Old Harford Road
Parkville, MD
David McSweeney Notice
McSweeney, on September 25, 2019, David Neal McSweeney, 65, of Bel Air, beloved husband of Debra McSweeney; devoted father of Matthew McSweeney & his fiancé Adriana Glotz and Mary Herring & her husband Jonathan; cherished grandfather of Ryan Herring and future grandson; son of Frederick McSweeney & the late Fay McSweeney; brother of Daniel McSweeney & his wife Bonnie; uncle of Kelsey and Dani McSweeney.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 9215 Old Harford Road, Parkville, MD on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 9:00 A.M. in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Retired Racehorse Project, 2976 Solomon's Island, Edgewater, MD 21037 or www.retiredracehorseproject.org.

Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 27, 2019
