David Michael Clark, of Scaggsville-Laurel, MD, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. He was 76 years old. David was born in Paragould, Arkansas, in January of 1944 to the late James Edwin Clark and Ida Mae (Sanders) Clark. He moved to Howard County, Maryland, at age nine and was cared for by his aunt, the late Oma (Clark) Rodery. He lived in Howard County, Maryland, for his remaining 67 years. David spent four years in the U.S. Air Force, from June 1961 to June of 1965. Throughout and after his enlistment, he spent time studying at Howard Community College, worked for NSA, and started a computer setup and repair business. After realizing he didn't want to be behind a desk inside all day every day, he went on to own a construction company, specializing in insurance repair and restoration from 1968 to 2005. He enjoyed retirement at home with his beloved wife of 55 years, Christine. He could often be found with electronics in hand. He loved computers, researching, online gaming, and slot machines. He loved boating, fishing, and spending time on or by the water. He loved all animals, especially cats, and had many visits a day from both his indoor and outdoor pets. His backyard smorgasbord was known to make friends of the neighborhood cats, foxes, groundhogs, raccoons, squirrels, and birds who all lined up to dine alongside each other when David approached the deck door. His kind heart and caring nature will be missed greatly by many humans and animals alike. David was preceded in death by his son, David Michael Clark, Jr., his son, Robert Edwin Clark; his grandson, Bradley Robert Clark; and his brother, James Clark. David is survived by his wife, Christine Viola Clark; his son, Thomas Ferguson (and wife Diane); his granddaughter, Lauren Ashley Gray; his grandson, Tyler Ferguson; his great-grandson, Michael James Hooper; his brother, Donald Clark (and family); nieces and nephew and their families; and his loving cat, Lonesome. Please consider making donations in David's honor to:
Disabled American Veterans, www.DAV.org
DAV – Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301