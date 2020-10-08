1/1
David Michael Clark
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Michael Clark, of Scaggsville-Laurel, MD, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, September 30th, 2020. He was 76 years old. David was born in Paragould, Arkansas, in January of 1944 to the late James Edwin Clark and Ida Mae (Sanders) Clark. He moved to Howard County, Maryland, at age nine and was cared for by his aunt, the late Oma (Clark) Rodery. He lived in Howard County, Maryland, for his remaining 67 years. David spent four years in the U.S. Air Force, from June 1961 to June of 1965. Throughout and after his enlistment, he spent time studying at Howard Community College, worked for NSA, and started a computer setup and repair business. After realizing he didn't want to be behind a desk inside all day every day, he went on to own a construction company, specializing in insurance repair and restoration from 1968 to 2005. He enjoyed retirement at home with his beloved wife of 55 years, Christine. He could often be found with electronics in hand. He loved computers, researching, online gaming, and slot machines. He loved boating, fishing, and spending time on or by the water. He loved all animals, especially cats, and had many visits a day from both his indoor and outdoor pets. His backyard smorgasbord was known to make friends of the neighborhood cats, foxes, groundhogs, raccoons, squirrels, and birds who all lined up to dine alongside each other when David approached the deck door. His kind heart and caring nature will be missed greatly by many humans and animals alike. David was preceded in death by his son, David Michael Clark, Jr., his son, Robert Edwin Clark; his grandson, Bradley Robert Clark; and his brother, James Clark. David is survived by his wife, Christine Viola Clark; his son, Thomas Ferguson (and wife Diane); his granddaughter, Lauren Ashley Gray; his grandson, Tyler Ferguson; his great-grandson, Michael James Hooper; his brother, Donald Clark (and family); nieces and nephew and their families; and his loving cat, Lonesome. Please consider making donations in David's honor to:

Disabled American Veterans, www.DAV.org

DAV – Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 5, 2020
My deepest sympathies.May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes (Psalms 116:15

Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved