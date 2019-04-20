|
On April 13, 2019, DAVID M. CURETON. Beloved husband of Pamela A. Cureton; loving father of Eric D. Cureton (Alison Armstrong), and Kelly L. Cureton. Also survived by many family members and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City where a funeral service will begin at 3pm. A celebration of life will follow the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made www.theregoesmyhero.org/donate or www.sealswimcharities.org/contact/donate Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019