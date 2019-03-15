Home

David Michael Dolina, age 62, of Fallston, MD passed away on March 13, 2019. He was the loving brother of John E. Dolina (Marie) and Debra A. Buckless (Robert); uncle to Dawn, Danny, Peter, Micah, and Jenny; as well as many nieces and nephews. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11 am at Highview Memorial Gardens, Fallston, MD.Those who desire may send contributions to , Attn: Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2019
