David Michael Horoschak, age 61, of Jarrettsville, Maryland passed away on October 19, 2020 at University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Gabriel Harold and Rosaline Mary (Chambers) Horoschak. He was a member of Local Union #1 Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers of Maryland, Virginia & DC for 20 years before retiring in 2017. He was a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Pylesville and loved Gravely lawn mowers & tractors. He enjoyed doing handy man work for anyone that needed something done. His craft, masonry, is sprinkled around his home and across Baltimore City.
David is survived by his wife of 30 years, Donna (Kress) Horoschak; daughter, Danielle Horoschak and her fiancé, Bartholomew Westmoreland; son, David Horoschak, Jr.; grandson, Rowan Westmoreland; sisters, Linda Schmidt and Janice Horoschak; and many nieces & nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Gabriel, Brian & Matthew Horoschak.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Celebration of Life Center, Jarrettsville, Maryland on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 3-6 pm. Services will be private.
