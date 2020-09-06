David Cherington Mitchell Jr, 95 of Baltimore, MD died on August 30th 2020 at Madonna Heritage Assisted Living Home.



Dave loved his country and was proud of his service in the US Army during World War II and the Maryland Air National Guard after the war.



Dave loved airplanes, and was a longtime member of the Radio Control Modelers of Baltimore, and the Sunday Flyers.



He was predeceased by his wife Matilda (Tillie), brother Donald, and his sister Myrtle.



He is survived by his brother John Mitchell, his daughter Debbie Ohl and husband Albert Ohl, his son David Mitchell III and wife Sherry Mitchell, and grandchildren David Mitchell IV, William Warner, and Katelyn Moyer, and many loving nieces, nephews and 4 great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held for Dave and Tillie (who passed away on May 10th) at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Kenwood Presbyterian Church, 4601 Fullerton Ave. Baltimore, MD 21236.



