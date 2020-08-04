David Nathaniel Bell, 58, Born August 18, 1961 in Baltimore, Maryland, died July 30, 2020 in Baltimore, of natural causes. David- aka "Dave", son of the late Julius Richmond Bell and Shirley Bell, is survived by his son Joshua, 16, mother Shirley, 90, brother William, 61, and sister Elizabeth, 55.
Dave was a graduate of Lake Clifton High School in Baltimore, and University of Maryland, College Park, where he was a college dj at WMUC with a couple of progressive rock radio shows.
After college, Dave went into IT work, eventually working for many years for consulting firm LDA and Associates, and had numerous clients in the Baltimore area in a number of industries, including education, and counted Baltimore School of the Arts as one of his clients.
Dave was a lover of music, from progressive to punk to rock, a fan of the Orioles and loved to fish. Dave was also an accomplished amateur brewer who won ribbons for his beers and ales at local county fairs.
In light of the Coronavirus pandemic, a small private memorial service will be held for immediate family on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 12 noon. If friends or family would like to attend via Zoom, please contact bethbellconsulting@gmail.com. Once the pandemic is passed, additional memorial events will be planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of David to The American Stroke Foundation: https://americanstroke.org/donate/