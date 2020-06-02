David O. Scherr
David O. Scherr of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at the age of 82. He is survived by his sons Ronald Scherr and Michael (Tami) Scherr; his brothers Harry Chase, I. William (Fran) Chase; Zadie of Becca, Abbie, Brooke Scherr, Jesse and Jennifer Scherr. He is pre deceased by his brother Allan Chase, Parents Rose and Herbert Scherr and his wife Delores Scherr (nee Cohen).

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
