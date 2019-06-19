Home

Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
David Philip Nengel


1942 - 2019
David Philip Nengel
Nengel , David Philip

On Monday, June 18, 2019, David Philip Nengel, 76, of Pikesville, son of the late Vernon and Ruth Heagy Nengel, loving husband of Gail Wachter Nengel, father of Scott Nengel, Darby Fishkin (Zair) and Randy Nengel (Michelle); grandfather of Olivia and Abby Nengel, Ella and Devin Fishkin, Mia and Jackson Nengel, and Andrew Mignoli; brother of Mary L. Gudaitis (Victor).

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am immediately followed by a service at 11:00 at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd, Westminster, MD 21157. Interment will follow in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Westminster. In lieu of flowers, the family requests charitable donations to Stella Maris Hospice, Attn: Development Office, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093, or to .

For full obituary or to send online condolences to the family, please see www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019
