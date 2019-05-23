David "Davey" Merle Poe, Jr., 47 of Scaggsville, Maryland passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019, at UMMS in Baltimore. He was born May 11, 1972, to David M. Poe, Sr., and Margaret A. Poe (nee Schmidt) in Baltimore, Maryland. Davey graduated from Cedar Lane School in Howard County in 1993. He was active in Special Olympics. In 2002 he won medals for weight lifting. In 1993 he began work for The Arc of Howard County doing various jobs – from janitorial services, assembling boxes, to making sandwiches. Davey was a diehard fan of the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, and the Maryland Terrapins. He enjoyed Rock Fishing with Grandad Billy, his Father, Uncle Ricky, and Uncle Sonny. He looked forward to annual hunting trips to West Virginia with his father and friends Willie and Joe. Davey was also an avid WWE Wrestling fan and looked forward to watching wrestling and enjoying his favorite food – pizza - every Monday and Tuesday night. He was very friendly and made many friends and girlfriends wherever he went. He is survived by his parents, David M. Poe, Sr., and Margaret A. Poe, his sister Cindy M. Pitcher (nee Poe), brother-in-law Timothy Pitcher, nephew Billy Pitcher, his brother Joseph L. Poe, sister-in-law Amy H. Poe (nee Haught), niece Megan D. Poe, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and his special Angel, buddy Jaime. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Merle E. Poe, paternal grandmother Blanche A. Poe (nee Welsh), maternal grandfather William W. Schmidt, and maternal grandmother Margaret E. Schmidt (nee Cousins). Visitation was held on Friday, May 17 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 12540 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029. Funeral services were held on Saturday, May 18 at 12 noon at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 12540 Clarksville Pike, Clarksville, MD 21029. Burial immediately followed at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, 10751 Scaggsville Road, Laurel, MD 20723. Please make a memorial donation in Davey's name, to: University of Maryland Medical System Foundation, Division of Transplantation, 110 Paca Street, 10th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21201. Published in Baltimore Sun on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary