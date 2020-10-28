1/1
David Price
David E. Price, Jr. of Oxford, PA passed away surrounded by the love of his family at home on October 14, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Phyllis S. Price. Born in Baltimore, MD to the late David E. and Inez (Scarborough) Price. He was the loving father of Mary M. Toward (Neal), David E. Price, Eleanor S. Price, John S. Price (Dawn), Paula B. McKethan and Melissa A. Caudill, grandfather of Kirk Caudill (Taylor), Rachel Blevins (Jordon), Sam Toward, Mattie McKethan, Gracie McKethan, Roen Price and Mia Flores, great-grandfather of Elaine Mae Caudill. He was the brother of Richard C. Price, Sara E. Finley, Marley Boyd, Martha Grace Lawrence, Beth Harry and the late Yancey B. Price. Mr. Price was a veteran of the United States Air Force. After serving his country he worked for Philco Ford/Ford Aerospace to develop and maintain equipment at NASA's Mission Control (Houston, TX) during Gemini, Apollo, Skylab and Space Shuttle missions. He was a graduate of the University of Houston. Mr. Price was an avid sailor and golfer and enjoyed fishing with his grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 am at Darlington Cemetery, Darlington, MD. Messages of condolences or memories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Darlington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Zellman Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
October 25, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
