Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
David R. BROWN

David R. BROWN Notice
On January 9, 2020, David Rawlings Brown, dear brother of James W. Brown and his wife Sara; dear uncle of Jennifer McDowell and her husband Shawn and James W. Brown Jr. and his wife Stephanie; dear great uncle of Austin and Brayden McDowell; dear son of the late Warner K. and Elizabeth (nee Rawlings) Brown.

Friends may call at the family owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9PM with a prayer service to be held from 7:30 to 8PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Honor With Books Fund at the Sheraton Libraries, 3400 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020
