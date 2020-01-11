|
On January 9, 2020, David Rawlings Brown, dear brother of James W. Brown and his wife Sara; dear uncle of Jennifer McDowell and her husband Shawn and James W. Brown Jr. and his wife Stephanie; dear great uncle of Austin and Brayden McDowell; dear son of the late Warner K. and Elizabeth (nee Rawlings) Brown.
Friends may call at the family owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6500 York Rd. (at Overbrook) on Monday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9PM with a prayer service to be held from 7:30 to 8PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Honor With Books Fund at the Sheraton Libraries, 3400 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21218
