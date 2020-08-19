1/
David R. Clark
On August 14th 2020; David "Butch" R. Clark, of Hydes; loving Husband of 50 years to June A. Clark; devoted Grandfather of Tyler Baldwin and fiance Bethany, Andrea Baldwin, Jenna Baldwin, Christopher Davis and girlfriend Alexis, Noah Davis; cherished Pop of Shelly McKenna - Ludford and husband Joe, Sheryl McKenna and fiance Robert; dear Uncle of Paulett, Sharon, Donna, Kelly and Jason and wife Kim; caring Brother in law of Gene McKenna and wife Dot; Also survived by many loving family and friends.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate David's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD 21234, on Thursday, August 20th 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 11AM at Evans. Interment to follow at Highview Memorial Gardens.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
AUG
20
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Evans Life Celebration Home
