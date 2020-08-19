On August 14th 2020; David "Butch" R. Clark, of Hydes; loving Husband of 50 years to June A. Clark; devoted Grandfather of Tyler Baldwin and fiance Bethany, Andrea Baldwin, Jenna Baldwin, Christopher Davis and girlfriend Alexis, Noah Davis; cherished Pop of Shelly McKenna - Ludford and husband Joe, Sheryl McKenna and fiance Robert; dear Uncle of Paulett, Sharon, Donna, Kelly and Jason and wife Kim; caring Brother in law of Gene McKenna and wife Dot; Also survived by many loving family and friends.



Family and friends will honor and celebrate David's life at the family owned Evans Life Celebration Home - 8800 Harford Road, Parkville MD 21234, on Thursday, August 20th 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8. A funeral service will be held on Friday, 11AM at Evans. Interment to follow at Highview Memorial Gardens.



