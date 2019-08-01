Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
More Obituaries for David Kehs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Kehs


1950 - 2019
David R. Kehs Notice
On July 21, 2019, David R. Kehs passed away in a rafting accident in Utah. He was born on November 3, 1950 in Baltimore, MD; He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Alan Kehs, Sr. and Jeannette Peters Kehs, and by a brother, Paul William Kehs; He is survived by his brothers, Richard Alan Kehs, Jr. and Glenn Joseph Kehs, nephew, Paul Christopher Kehs, niece, Laurel Kehs Lockhart, and grand-nephew, Jack Harrison Lockhart.

David graduated from Cardinal Gibbons High School 1968, University of Maryland College Park B.S., Phi Beta Kappa 1972, and University of North Carolina Chapel Hill M.S., PhD in Computer Science 1978.

After graduation, David taught computer science at North Carolina State University. He moved to Waltham, Massachusetts in 1980. He worked as a computer software engineer and a code verifier for a variety of firms in the Boston area. He was on the team that wrote the software language Ada.

He joined Waltham Land Trust in 2001, served as the organization's clerk. He was working on writing trail maps for Waltham's open spaces at the time of his death.

David enjoyed hiking, biking, kayaking, and rafting. He was an accomplished tenor, he performed in musical theater and choral groups. Also volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Friday, August 9, 2019, from 3-5 and 7-9pm, where a Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019, 11am. Burial will follow in Lorraine Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Waltham Land Trust, PO BOX 541120, Waltham, MA 02454, www.walthamlandtrust.org or Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston, 617 Lexington St., Waltham, MA 02452, www.reaglemusictheatre.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 1, 2019
