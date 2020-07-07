On July 5, 2020, David Robert Yingling passed away after a long battle with Leukemia. He was the cherished fiancé of Marlene D. Drayer; beloved husband of the late Kim W. Yingling; dear brother of Deborah J. Kierstead of FL, and Mona L. Hansford and her husband Rick of MD; loving uncle of Chris McKeown, Regina Vought (FL), Dorothy Poole, Jennifer Marsh, and Dawn, Rich, and Monica Hansford. David is also survived by Marlene's children Justin Friend and Bobby Daugherty and their families, as well as many loving extended family members and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, of Bel Air, 610 W. MacPhail RD, Bel Air, MD 21014, on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. Due to the Covid restrictions, the funeral and interment services will be private. If you will be attending the visitation the family asks that you wear a mask at all times while in the funeral home. Those desiring may make a memorial donation in David's name to The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090.