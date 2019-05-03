|
On May 2, 2019, David Ross IV, beloved husband of Phyllis Cheek Ross; devoted father of David Ross V (Martha) and Margo Ross; loving grandfather of Carlie & Chelsea Ross and Laurel & Gretchen Schumm. The family will receive friends at the Edenwald Retirement Community on Tuesday, May 7th from 11 am to 12 noon at which time a Memorial Service will be held. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Judge Ross' name may be made to Govans Presbyterian Church; 5828 York Road; Baltimore, MD 21212.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2019