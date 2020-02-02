|
|
David R. English, 65, of Charlotte, NC, passed away on January 22, 2020. He was born October 5, 1954 in Roanoke, VA, to the late Ruth Anne (Hendrix) English and James Russell English, both natives of Baltimore. David lived in multiple East Coast and Northern California cities throughout his life. He graduated from Loyola High School (Blakefield) in Baltimore in 1972 and from Harvard University in 1976. For many years, David worked for Hewlett-Packard and as a member of a family business. He was also a highly accomplished springboard diver from his youth through college years and later coached high school diving in Cincinnati, OH. David is survived by Scott W. Flippen, his husband of 32 years. He is also survived by brothers, Jim English (Charlene) and Chris English (Susan); sisters Daryl English (Barclay) and Vicki Vandermolen (Kurt); half-sister, Lindsay Baker (Aaron), half-brother, Jay English (Jennifer). step-mother, Beth English; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate David's life will be held at the Myers Park Baptist Church in Charlotte, NC, on February 7, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the ASPCA (aspca.org) or to a local animal shelter. Details of David's life and memorial service can be found at www.dignitymemorial.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 2, 2020