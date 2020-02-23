|
|
David S. Wickrowski, 46, of Glen Rock passed away suddenly on February 17, 2020. He was the loving son of John and Yvonne (Rhoades) Wickrowski and a loving father to Zoe and Sadie.
David was working for EMSG in York as an electronics technician. When he wasn't working, David was often found spending time with his daughters Zoe and Sadie. David enjoyed doing many physical activities with his daughters. They loved playing soccer and baseball in the back yard and riding their bikes. He will truly be missed by his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, David is survived by his daughters Zoe and Sadie, a sister Karen (Fred) Foster, and a brother Jason (Karin) Wickrowski and two nieces Abigail and Joanna. He is preceded in death by his paternal and maternal grandparents and an uncle, Richard Wickrowski.
A visitation with his family will be held from 10AM until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 11AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Stewartstown United Methodist Church located at 26 S. Main St., Stewartstown, PA 17363. Rev. Dr. Keith Braucher will officiate the services, and interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, a trust fund will be set up for Zoe and Sadie Wickrowski. If you wish to contribute to this fund please email [email protected] for additional information.
Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. Stewartstown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020