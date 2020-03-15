|
|
David Simonas Kudzma, 79, of Salisbury and formerly of East Baltimore's Highlandtown, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center. Born on March 11, 1941 in Baltimore City, MD, he was the son of the late Samuel and Lillian Lund Kudzma.
Following high school graduation he served in the U.S. Army and the Army National Guard for his six year term of service. He then began his lifelong career of over 30 years as an insurance agent, first with the Monumental Insurance Company and then with the Prudential Insurance Company. He was a proud past president of the Delmarva Life Underwriters Association.
David was a parishioner of St. Francis De Sales Catholic church in Salisbury. He loved all sports, especially football, following the Baltimore Colts and eventually became a Ravens fan. He loved NASCAR, fishing and the Orioles.
He is survived by his wife, Anne Marie Oliff Kudzma; daughter, Jennifer Kudzma-Stack of Berlin, MD; son, David S. Kudzma and his wife Katherine of Millsboro, DE; two grandsons, Jacob Stack and Simon J. Kudzma; sister, Nancy Reichenberg of Catonsville, MD and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a sister Gloria Brader.
A visitation will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 from 5 -7 PM at the Holloway Funeral Home in Salisbury, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11:00AM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Salisbury. Rev. Edward Aigner, Jr. will officiate. Entombment in Wicomico Memorial Park Burial will follow the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Wicomico HOPE, 201 Baptist Street, Suite 27, Salisbury, MD 21801.
Arrangements are in the care of Holloway Funeral Home, P.A., 501 Snow Hill Road, Salisbury, MD 21804. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hollowayfh.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 15, 2020