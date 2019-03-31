David Anthony Smeltz was born on May 19, 1971 and passed away peacefully at home with his family around him on December 24, 2018. David was a loving son of Marie Balderson-Seibert and her husband Henry Siebert and Paul William Smeltz and his wife Mae Smeltz. David was recently married on December 5, 2018 to his long time love, Tha Tha Ngum. He was the step-father of Mili "Emily" Ngun Cer Chin and step-brother of Alan Seibert, Mike and Lisa Smeltz. David was also survived by his loving nieces, nephews, many other family and friends, and his cherished 2 rescued cats, Jack and Rocco. David accepted Jesus as his personal savior about 2 weeks before he died. However, he always did believe in the bible. God's relentless love and mercy allowed David to pass away peacefully with his family around him as he was welcomed home. God's promise to us is true. It is only by standing in faith and hope that we can let go with hope. Graveside service will be held at Meadowridge Memorial Park, 7250 Washington Blvd., Elkridge, Maryland 21075 (Exit 6 South off Route 100) on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11:00am. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary