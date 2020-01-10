Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:30 AM
David Smith

David Smith Notice
On December 31, 2019, David R. Smith, 73, of Forest Hill, beloved husband of Bonnie M. Smith, devoted father of Michele Scheideman & her husband Todd; dear brother of Bruce W. Smith & his wife Mary Rose and the late Robert L. Smith; cherished son of the late Almer & Naomi Smith and son in law of the late Robert & Ivy Wilson.

Family & friends will honor and celebrate David's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill with a Memorial Service on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 E. Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, IL 60611. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 10 to Jan. 15, 2020
