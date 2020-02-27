|
|
Dr. David Steinbauer, age 88 of Leesburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 after a long health struggle.
David is survived by his children, Mary Ann Steinbauer of California, Ellen Hunter of New York, David Steinbauer of California, Paula Sanford of Georgia, and Jonathan Steinbauer of Virginia as well as seven grandchildren. In addition, he is survived by his three siblings, Francis Steinbauer, Carolyn Pratt, Nancy Nicholson, and many nieces and nephews including Ken Steinbauer, who cared for him in his later years.
David was born on May 29, 1931 in Washington D.C. to the late Clarence and Frances Steinbauer. After high school, he worked briefly as an auto mechanic in Laurel, Maryland before joining the United States Air Force. His college education included graduating from the University of Georgia with a degree in veterinary medicine, a medical degree from the University of Maryland, and a specialty in otolaryngology from Duke University. As a successful doctor, David practiced ear, nose, and throat surgery for many years in Porterville, California.
At an early age growing up in Laurel, David took after his father's interest in gardening and agriculture. He went on to continue this passion throughout his entire life including owning several citrus and olive groves in Lindsay, California where he lived. Among his many other interests were traveling, world history, and model ship building.
A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John The Apostle Catholic Church in Leesburg, Virginia.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2020