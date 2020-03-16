Home

David Stuart Pearl

David Stuart Pearl Notice
David Stuart Pearl, of Reisterstown MD, passed away on March 14, 2020, at the age of 65. David was first and foremost a devoted son, husband, father and grandfather. There was nothing he loved better than spending time with his five grandchildren. He was an avid gardener, an Eagle Scout, and he enjoyed jazz and playing trumpet. David had a passion for traveling, loved the beach and, most recently, sailing and swimming.

He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Pearl (nee Zuckerman); his children, Jeffrey E. (Teresa) Pearl, and Matthew A. (Breanne) Pearl; siblings, Dr. Phillip L. (Maria) Pearl, and Nancy P. (Jonathan) Solomon; parents, Maurice and Betty Pearl; grandchildren, Avery Elizabeth Pearl, Harrison Max Pearl, Winston Daniel Pearl, Spencer John Pearl and Wesley Reid Pearl; sister-in-law, Carol Zuckerman; brother-in-law, Barry Goldstein; and father-in-law, Martin Zuckerman. He was predeceased his by mother-in-law, Dolores Zuckerman.

Funeral services and interment will be private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 16, 2020
