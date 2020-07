Dave was one of my dearest friends at Medaille College. He was always ready to share in work, in laughter, in reflection. The new program he developed--Human Services--reflected his values and his interests. Parties at his house were regular, and his knack for growing beans was a legend. I treasure the memory of his last visits to Buffalo: an evening in our back yard and lunch at his favorite spot--the PM. My love and support to Rosemary and all his family.

Liz Savage, SSJ

Elizabeth Savage

Coworker