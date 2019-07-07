On July 1, 2019, DAVID W. BARTON, JR. died at the age of 94 years. He was born in Baltimore, MD on December 13, 1924. Mr. Barton was a First Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps serving two tours of duty in World War II and the Korean War. He was the president and owner of The Barton-Gillet Company of Baltimore for over 40 years. Mr. Barton was the Chairman of the Baltimore City Planning Commission under three mayors, civic leader and member of numerous boards and clubs in Maryland, New Hampshire, and Florida. He attended and coached at the Gilman School in Baltimore, attended the St. James School in Hagerstown, MD, and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mr. Barton is survived by his wife, Carol Urban Barton of Baltimore, MD and Palm Beach, FL; daughter Meta (Andrew) Patten of Cape Elizabeth, ME, and grandchildren Lucy, Chris and Laura Patten; daughter Taylor Barton (George) Smith of Amagansett, NY, and granddaughter Josie Smith; daughter Emilie (John) Kelly of Morrison, CO, and grandsons Slide and Tyler Kelly; granddaughter Priscilla Barton-Metcalfe and son-in-law Randy Metcalfe; stepsons Henry (Laura) Cherry and Jack (Bonnie) Cherry; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Blair Barton and sister Sally Willse in 2011, sister Frances King in 2013, and former wife Meta Barton in 2015.



A memorial service and reception will be held at 11 am on July 12, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, 232 St. Thomas Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Mr. Barton's name to Gilcrest Hospice Care, online at gilcrestcares.org or call 443.849.8213.



? Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019