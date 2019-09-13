Home

McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
David Walter Strauss


1961 - 2019
David Walter Strauss Notice
David Walter Strauss took his final curtain call in the early morning of September 10, 2019. He was born in Philadelphia on June 16, 1961 to the late Ethel Marie (Young) Strauss and James Strauss. He graduated from Elkton High School. David shared the last 15 years with the love of his life, his husband Roy England of Abingdon. David loved to cross stitch, do origami, read and collect unique clocks. He was an accomplished musician and started his own business playing the piano in nursing homes. He and Roy often traveled to Lancaster to shop and eat. He retired after 24 years with Discover Bank in Newark, Delaware. For 30 years he worked in the theatre at Cecil College doing over 98 shows, his personal favorite was Amadeus.

David is survived by his husband Roy; his sister Ethel (Giddi) Taylor and Joe; his brother James (Jim) Strauss and Kimberly; his mother-in-law, Joylene England of Edgewood and the rest of Roy's family including many nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his father-in-law Willard England of Edgewood.

Visitation will be held at McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 2-4 pm followed by a service at 4 pm. A graveside service at Elkton Cemetery will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101.

Condolences for the family may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 13, 2019
