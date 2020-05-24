David Young Daugherty
David Young Daugherty, age 58, Born June 11, 1961, Died May 7, 2020 of Towson, Maryland. Son of Charles G. Daugherty and Diane Young Daugherty, brother to Andrew K. Daugherty, Deborah K. Daugherty and Charles G. Daugherty Jr., Uncle to Christine and Becky Richardson and Lauren and Andrew Daugherty. Born in Lancaster, Pa. Graduate of Towson High School. An avid gardener and cook and a fan of the theatre and fine arts.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 24, 2020.
