Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home
130 Speer Road
Chestertown, MD 21620
(410) 778-0055
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
1:00 PM
Emmanuel Episcopal Church
Chestertown, MD
Davy McCall Notice
Davy H. McCall 97, died peacefully on December 1, 2019, at his home in Chestertown, Maryland. He is survived by family in California, Florida, and his loving community on the Eastern Shore. After earning a BA from Kenyon College and M.A. and Ph.D from Harvard University, McCall served as an Economist at the Department of State, US/AID, and World Bank. After retirement in 1984, he moved to Chestertown and taught Economics at Washington College until 1999. Prominent historic activist and antiques collector, Davy was the past Chairman of the Chestertown and Kent County Historic District Commissions, and was on the board of Preservation, Maryland. He was a member of the Maryland Club and a Rotarian.

Services will be held at 1:00pm on January 9, 2020, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Chestertown. Arrangements by Fellow, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McCall Prize Endowment at Washington College, Chestertown, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
