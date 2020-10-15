1/1
Dawn M. Puma
1934 - 2020
Dawn Marie Puma, 86, passed away in Laurel, MD on October 3, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Bart J. Puma. She was born in 1934 in Boston MA. After graduating from high school, she attended Chamberlayne Junior College.

She lived in Morristown, NJ and has lived for over 50 years in Laurel. Dawn attended St. Nicholas Catholic Church and worked as a volunteer at the Laurel Hospital Auxiliary gift shop.

Dawn is survived by daughter Claudia Gray and her husband Danny of Sarasota, FL, son Mark Puma of Laurel and son Matthew Puma and his wife Phyllis of Northborough MA; granddaughters Gabriela and Alina Puma; brothers David Hoag (Ginger), Daniel Hoag (Ann) and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles and Madeline Hoag and brothers Darrell Hoag and Allan Hoag.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, the family of Mrs. Puma requests that a donation be made in her name to a charity of your choice.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2020.
