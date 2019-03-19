|
On March 16, 2019, Dawn Maria Schaefer passed away; Beloved wife of 51 years to Ernest H. Schaefer Jr.; Loving mother of Ernest H. Schaefer III and Shellieanna Schaefer Tighe; Cherished grandmother of Ernie IV, Eddie, Maria, Connor and Anna. Dear sister of Gloria Schwing and Rickie Thomas. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Elizabeth Porter.Relative and friends are invited to visit at the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Ave., Catonsville, MD 21228 on Wed., March 20 and Thurs. March 21, from 3 to 5pm and 7 to 9pm, where Funeral Services will be held on Thurs., 7:00pm. Graveside Services will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019, 10:00AM, Lorraine Park Cemetery, Baltimore, MD.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 19, 2019