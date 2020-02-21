|
|
Dawson (Dossie) Lee Burnett, 90, passed away after a long illness February 15, 2020 at Senator Bob Hooper House in Forest Hill, MD. Born September 28, 1929 in Camden, Arkansas, the son of Amanda Burnett Carter, he was raised by his grandparents, William and Caroline Carter Burnett.
Dossie served in the military nearly four years (The Truman Year). He graduated Hampton Institute in 1956 with an accounting degree. He married Betty Lou Tharp on September 4, 1954; they had four children. He retired from APG August 1995 with 39 years of civil service. He was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., the NAACP, and the American Legion.
In addition to his parents, Dossie is predeceased by his wife Betty (2010) and his son, Dorsey Duane (1976).
To cherish his memories are children Deborah (Thomas) Arrington, Virgil, and Jocelyn (Jerome) Parham; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins; nieces; nephews and an aunt. A service of remembrance will be held 12 noon, February 24, 2020 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 520 Lewis Street, Havre de Grace, MD, where viewing will be from 10:00 -11:55 am only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020