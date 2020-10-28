1/1
Dax Conrad
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dax's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sadness that we announce First Lieutenant Dax Conrad, an infantry officer assigned to the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment (Sykes' Regulars), passed away on October 16, 2020 after battling medical complications that arose while conducting training to earn the Expert Infantryman Badge.

1LT Conrad joined the Battalion on February 20, 2019 while the unit was conducting a four-month training mission in the Philippines. He served as the Platoon Leader for First Platoon, A Company (Attack) prior to being reassigned as Executive Officer for C Company (Rock). During his tenure he provided exceptional leadership throughout Pacific Pathways 19-01, Yudh Abyas 2019, Bayonet Focus 20-01, National Training Center Rotation 20-05, and countless other unit training exercises.

1LT Conrad was known by Soldiers, Non-Commissioned Officers, and Commissioned Officers alike as an exemplary infantry officer who demonstrated the highest levels of competence, compassion, and selflessness. He was a true warrior, an outstanding leader, and a devoted husband. His loss has deeply impacted soldiers and families across the battalion. Dax graduated from C. Milton Wright High School in 2013 where he played football for 4 years and played ice hockey on the County High school Team. He then graduated from The Ohio University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Dax was also very loyal to his puppies, Archer and Filly.

He is survived by his wife, Emily, his parents, Mark and Dian, and his sister, Dale. He will never be forgotten.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Dax's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt.23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please send a donation as a Dax Conrad Memorial Gift to: https://watermission.org/about-us/

(98.2 rated on Charity Navigator) The Water Mission organization is a Christian engineering nonprofit that builds safe Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 27, 2020
I didn’t know you but my cousin did, and I’m former military. We’ll stand watch from here on out. Carry-on Soldier, you have served and A grateful nation is in your debt sir!
Ray Polen
Acquaintance
October 27, 2020
Dax Conrad. You will be missed deeply man. You were my boss but also my best friend at work. Work just isn’t the same without you. Thanks for everything you did for me. My deepest condolences go out to your family.
Tom Harding
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved