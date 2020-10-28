It is with deep sadness that we announce First Lieutenant Dax Conrad, an infantry officer assigned to the 5th Battalion, 20th Infantry Regiment (Sykes' Regulars), passed away on October 16, 2020 after battling medical complications that arose while conducting training to earn the Expert Infantryman Badge.
1LT Conrad joined the Battalion on February 20, 2019 while the unit was conducting a four-month training mission in the Philippines. He served as the Platoon Leader for First Platoon, A Company (Attack) prior to being reassigned as Executive Officer for C Company (Rock). During his tenure he provided exceptional leadership throughout Pacific Pathways 19-01, Yudh Abyas 2019, Bayonet Focus 20-01, National Training Center Rotation 20-05, and countless other unit training exercises.
1LT Conrad was known by Soldiers, Non-Commissioned Officers, and Commissioned Officers alike as an exemplary infantry officer who demonstrated the highest levels of competence, compassion, and selflessness. He was a true warrior, an outstanding leader, and a devoted husband. His loss has deeply impacted soldiers and families across the battalion. Dax graduated from C. Milton Wright High School in 2013 where he played football for 4 years and played ice hockey on the County High school Team. He then graduated from The Ohio University with a BS in Electrical Engineering. Dax was also very loyal to his puppies, Archer and Filly.
He is survived by his wife, Emily, his parents, Mark and Dian, and his sister, Dale. He will never be forgotten.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Dax's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt.23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. A Funeral Service will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation as a Dax Conrad Memorial Gift to: https://watermission.org/about-us/
(98.2 rated on Charity Navigator) The Water Mission organization is a Christian engineering nonprofit that builds safe Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) solutions for people in developing countries and disaster areas. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.